From KXIP's short run to Suresh Raina: Here are top 5 controversies of IPL 2020

Ashwin and Pontings views clash on mankading

Ponting had said that he wouldn't allow players from the team to run a batsman out at the non-striker's end using the controversial method in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). He also said that he would have a 'hard conversation' with the Delhi Capitals off-spinner before the tournament.

Delhi Capitals player R Ashwin funny incident during the match against RCB ignited the mankading debate again. He warned Aaron Finch during the match for stepping out of the crease.

After the incident he tweeted: "Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw. #IPL2020"

(Photograph:Others)