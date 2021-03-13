'Can't be left out like this': Brad Hogg on Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tewatia failing the fitness test

Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia's failure to pass the fitness test ahead of the high profile T20I series against England has left Former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg disappointed.

Both young players failed to clear one of the two norms that comprise the fitness test, which means they have no chance of featuring in the five-match series.

Skipper Virat Kohli, ahead of the first T20I against England, said that fitness is something that cannot be compromised.

Hogg agreed with the skipper's comments and said: "The standards of fitness for India have been there for a couple of years now. All players around India know what to expect. The goal post hasn't changed. You've got to take your opportunity when it comes, and when it comes, you can't be left out like this."

"So, these two particular players, because they haven't shown up with the fitness standards of India, it shows that they don't have the dedication of what it takes to play international cricket," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"This could be their last opportunity. So youngsters out there, no matter what you're doing in life, make sure if you're going for an opportunity – work, cricket, or any other sport – you know what the standards are expected of you when you show up for that first hour of work. And these two particular players haven't shown up in the first hour of work in prime condition and this could be their last opportunity," Hogg added.

England crushed India in the first T20I after winning it by 8 wickets. The visitors have gone 1-0 up in the five-match series.