Dortmund, Germany

Harry Kane limped off but Jamal Musiala's 85th-minute header salvaged a 1-1 draw for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the home of rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. England captain Kane pulled up with a left thigh issue after 33 minutes, shortly after compatriot Jamie Gittens had opened the scoring for Dortmund.

Advertisment

However, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said he was optimistic Kane's injury was "not too bad" with Tuesday's German Cup last-16 match against holders Leverkusen looming.

"He (Kane) says it's not too serious. Let's hope so," said Kompany with the 31-year-old set to undergo scans.

ALSO READ: Las Palmas spoil Barcelona’s 125th anniversary celebrations with shock away win in La Liga

Advertisment

Bayern's seven-point lead can be cut to four when second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt play Heidenheim on Sunday.

Dortmund went back above Freiburg, who beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 on Saturday, into fifth place but remain 10 points behind the leaders.

This Klassiker was a meeting between the teams with the best home and away records in the Bundesliga, and always promised to be an entertaining contest.

Advertisment

Bayern started the game on top but Dortmund steadied the ship and took the lead in the 27th minute through Gittens' superb individual goal.

Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck spotted the run of Gittens, whose stepover left Konrad Laimer in his wake. His searing pace kept him clear of Laimer down the left flank and he finished expertly past Manuel Neuer.

It was a moment of brilliance from the Englishman and a repayment to coach Nuri Sahin for the faith he has shown in the 20-year-old, handing him 14 starts already this season.

It was also the first goal Bayern had conceded since October 23, breaking a run of clean sheets that had stretched back eight games in all competitions.

Bayern's problems were compounded five minutes later with the loss of Kane but Neuer kept the Bavarians in the game keeping out a Marcel Sabitzer shot with his right leg just after the hour mark.

Bayern controlled much of the second half but could not convert their ball superiority into goals, until Bayern's best player on the night Musiala secured a point.

Leroy Sane's free-kick struck the Dortmund wall, Sane found Michael Olise, whose pinpoint cross was nodded in by Musiala.

"We're happy to have come back, I think we deserved it," said Thomas Mueller, Kane’s replacement from the bench.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.