ugc_banner

'Bounce back Rishabh' - R Ashwin, Virender Sehwag & others pray for Pant's speedy recovery

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

File photo of Rishabh Pant. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The likes of R Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, Anil Kumble and many others reacted to Rishabh Pant's accident and prayed for his speedy recovery. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

On Friday (December 30), India woke up to devastating news with Rishabh Pant, Team India star keeper-batter, meeting with a serious accident. This happened when the swashbuckling batter was returning to Delhi from Uttarakhand. His car collided with a divider and caught fire. As per reports and several pictures that have gone viral on social media platforms, the 25-year-old has suffered multiple burn injuries. He, however, is not in a serious condition and has been shifted to the Max hospital, Dehradun. 

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when Pant was returning to Delhi. He was driving his Mercedes when the accident happened on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. As a result, wishes have been pouring in from all corners for the superstar cricketer after pictures of his horrific car accident went viral. The likes of R Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, Anil Kumble and many others reacted to Pant's accident and prayed for his speedy recovery. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

×
×
×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

It is believed that Pant has suffered some injuries but is out of danger. A statement from the hospital is expected to be out later in the day. Pant has been India's mainstay across formats. He was part of India's 2-0 Test series win versus Bangladesh, in Bangladesh, but hasn't been named by the BCCI selectors in India's white-ball squads for the upcoming home assignments versus Sri Lanka, starting on January 03. 

As per reports, Pant had been advised to work on his fitness as he had been carrying a niggle on his knee for quite sometime. He was expected to return for India's four Tests versus Australia, on home soil, before the accident took place on Friday morning. One hopes for his speedy recovery and return to the 22-yard cricket strip sooner than later.

RELATED

Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA following Brazil legend's demise

Former world number 3 Dominic Thiem given Australian Open wildcard

Pele passes away: Messi, Ronaldo, Obama, Macron react to Brazilian icon's death