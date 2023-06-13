BAN vs AFG live streaming test series: When & where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on mobile, laptop
Story highlights
BAN vs AFG 1st Test, 2023: Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh will start on Tuesday, June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming matches.
BAN vs AFG 1st Test, 2023: Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh will start on Tuesday, June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming matches.
BAN vs AFG 1st Test, 2023: Bangladesh is all set to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting on June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After the one-off Test match, the Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh will be followed by three ODIs and a couple of T20Is.
Notably, Afghanistan will be without the services of Rashid Khan in the one-off Test as the leg-spinner has been rested.
The two teams have played just a solitary Test so far, in September 2019, which Afghanistan won by 224 runs. In ODIs, Bangladesh has won seven times and defeated four times against the Afghan team in a total of 11 matches. As far as T20Is are concerned, Afghanistan has won six of their nine matches against the Tigers.
BAN vs AFG- Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh, 2023: Predicted playing XIs
While Bangladesh is yet to announce any of its squads, Afghanistan has named their 15-member contingent for the one-off Test.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Shoriful Islam.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat MasoodThe overall head-to-head record of both teams in international matches stands at 11-10 in Afghanistan’s favour.
Here are all the live-streaming details ahead of the upcoming BAN vs AFG Test series:
BAN vs AFG Test series 2023: Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st Test match be played?
The first Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
BAN vs AFG Test series 2023: When will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st Test start?
The first Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on Tuesday, June 14.
BAN vs AFG Test series 2023: At what time will the Test match between BAN and AFG take place?
The first Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 9:30 am IST.
BAN vs AFG Test series 2023: Where can I watch the live-streaming of BAN vs AFG 1st Test?
The first Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.
BAN vs AFG Test series 2023: Which TV channel will broadcast BAN vs AFG 1st Test live?
There will be no live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test 2023 on any TV channel in India.