BAN vs AFG Test series: Schedule, playing XI, pitch report, squads, live streaming- All you need to know

BAN vs AFG 1st Test, 2023: The Afghanistan cricket team is all set to tour Bangladesh in June and July 2023 to play one Test, three One Day International (ODI) and two T-20 International (T20I) matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed this FTP tour in their press release. Initially, Afghanistan was scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in the series.

Due to scheduling problems, one Test match and one T20I match were dropped from the itinerary on May 11. On May 17, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the dates and venues for the series. BAN vs AFG- Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh, 2023: Full schedule Here is the entire schedule of Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh:

14-18 June: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-off Test, Dhaka (9:30 am IST).

5 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, First ODI, Chattogram (10:30 am IST).

8 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Second ODI, Chattogram (10:30 am IST).

11 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Third ODI, Chattogram (10:30 am IST).

14 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, First T20I, Sylhet (2:30 pm IST).

16 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Second T20I, Sylhet (2:30 pm IST). BAN vs AFG- Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh, 2023: Pitch report The pitch at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium is characteristic of the subcontinent. The batsmen will have a field day for the first two days, while the spinners will pose a concern for the final two days. The team that wins the toss will bat first. The average score in the first inning is 331. BAN vs AFG- Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh, 2023: Predicted playing XIs While Bangladesh is yet to announce any of its squads, Afghanistan has named their 15-member contingent for the one-off Test.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat Masood BAN vs AFG- Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh, 2023: Preview Bangladesh will be eager to continue their winning momentum as they face Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh is looking to take advantage of their recent victory against Ireland at home. Afghanistan, on the other side, will be desperate to win this match despite not having played a Test match in over two years.

