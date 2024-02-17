Back injury rules Marcus Stoinis out of New Zealand T20Is, Australia name replacement

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out from the upcoming New Zealand T20Is with a back injury, while his fellow teammate Aaron Hardie is named his replacement. Keeper-batter Matthew Wade will also miss the first game in Wellington starting on Wednesday (Feb 21) due to the birth of his third child but will return to rejoin the squad for the remaining two games.

Stoinis tweaked his back during the second T20I against West Indies in Adelaide but continued to play the game. Scoring just 16 in that match, Stoinis fed the strike to Glenn Maxwell, who slammed his record fifth T20I hundred. Stoinis hogged the limelight in the second innings by picking three for 36 in four overs, helping the team win the match and the series.

Following boarding the long flight to the other part of the continent in Perth, Stoinis sat out of the final match held at the Optus Stadium and subsequently got ruled out of the upcoming New Zealand T20Is.

Stoinis will stay in Australia to complete his rehab and be seen in action during the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League beginning mid-March, playing for Lucknow Super Giants.

While Stoinis seemed to have lost his place in the ODI side with mediocre outings, he continues to play a handy role for Australia in the shortest format. During the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, Stoinis played match-winning knocks in the knockout games and contributed with a stunning fifty against Sri Lanka during the home T20 World Cup the following year.

However, Stoinis suffering regular injuries has been a concern for the Aussies as they fear bowling him in consecutive games owing to his history of pulling up.

Focus on all-rounders

While Glenn Maxwell is the fittest of all all-rounders vying for a spot in the playing XI, the absence of Stoinis and Cameron Green will mount pressure on the touring team for the New Zealand series. Green is not considered for this series, as the selectors are said to be protecting him for the longer formats.

Besides, Hardie’s selection gives the selectors more options to look at as backup players for the T20 World Cup later this year in the West Indies and the USA.

Australia’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series –