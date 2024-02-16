Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing Rajkot Test against England owing to personal reasons on late Friday (Feb 16) evening. Ashwin, after becoming the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to sclap 500 Test wickets has cited personal reasons for the withdrawal. The same was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through a release later on Friday evening.

Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," the BCCI stated in a media release on Friday (February 16). "In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully support Ashwin.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time. × "The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period," the release added.

ALSO READ | Ishan Kishan skips latest Ranji Trophy final round despite BCCI's directive

Ashwin, who had a monumental day on Friday having scalped 500 wickets will immediately depart for his hometown from Rajkot with the BCCI insisting the priority of the player’s personal space. Already an emotional day for the player, the BCCI refused to comment further and extended its support to Ashwin.

What will happen with Team India’s playing combination?

As things stand, India will have to complete the rest of the Rajkot Test with only 10 players as the International Cricket Council (ICC) only allows permanent substitution on the grounds of concussion. This means India won't be able to call on a substitute and will have a player less for the remaining three days of the match.

In the process, India will be short of an experienced spinner while also missing out on valuable runs with the bat from the all-rounder.