Ishan Kishan skips latest Ranji Trophy final round despite BCCI's directive

India keeper batter Ishan Kishan continues to skip the ongoing Ranji Trophy matches for Jharkhand despite BCCI’s latest directive of all centrally contracted players making them available for first-class matches. With the final round matches starting on Friday (Feb 16), Ishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer - three players BCCI specifically asked to show up for their respective state teams decided against doing so.

Upset over some of the first-team players across formats not appearing for the first-class matches (for their respective states) despite not being at the NCA for rehab, board secretary Jay Shah had revealed BCCI would send a directive to all centrally contracted players to remain available.

"If you are fit then no excuse will be entertained," Shah said.

"This applies to all centrally contracted players, they have to play. The player cannot decide his future; the selectors need to decide that. If the player is good in red-ball, he has to play,” the BCCI secretary added.

Meanwhile, in Kishan’s absence, Kumar Kushagra kept wickets for Jharkhand against Rajasthan in a home game.

Young guns recovering off the field

Following a successful 2023 Asia Cup campaign, Ishan got picked for the home World Cup later last year. The left-handed batter then played the five-match T20I series against Australia before leaving for South Africa for the white-ball series. During the Proteas tour, Ishan asked BCCI and the team management not to consider him for selection as he wanted to be away from cricket, citing ‘mental fatigue’.

Since then, Ishan has been away from the on-field action; per latest reports, he was training with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from his ankle injury, in Baroda. Incidentally, Hardik and Ishan are part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL, the latest edition of which begins mid-March.

However, with Shreyas Iyer, he suffered from back stiffness ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot. Although he remained available for selection for the remaining three Tests, the selectors dropped him on two grounds – fitness and poor form.