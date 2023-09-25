Axar Patel ruled out of third ODI vs Australia, to return for CWC '23 warm-up ties: Report

Axar Patel has been ruled out of the third and final ODI between India and Australia, in Rajkot, on Wednesday (September 27). The spin-bowling all-rounder, who's dealing with a left quadriceps strain, missed the Asia Cup 2023 final after getting injured during the Super Four game versus Bangladesh. However, he is expected to return for the CWC 2023 warm-up games.

With Axar remaining unfit, R Ashwin's hopes of entering the CWC squad has increased further. Ashwin made a comeback in the ODI format after a long gap during the Australia series. His last ODI appearance came in early 2022, however, the wily off-spinner has claimed four wickets in two games, thus, voices continue to grow for his late inclusion.

Nonetheless, as per a report in Cricbuzz, Axar is expected to return for the World Cup warm-up games. Hence, this could put Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee in a serious dilemma as they have to name the final 15-player World Cup squad by September 27.

As of now, no replacement has been announced for Axar for the third and final ODI. The final encounter will see the return of regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah whereas the likes of Shubman Gill and all-rounder Shardul Thakur have been rested.

It remains to be seen if Axar retains his spot or if Ashwin will make the cut eventually. The India-Australia three ODIs is led by the home side after they achieved an unassailable lead with a 99-run win (DLS method) in the second game on Sunday (September 24) in Indore.

Talking about the CWC warm-up games, India will play England (on September 30 in Guwahati) and the Netherlands (on October 03 in Thiruvananthapuram) before their tournament opener versus Australia in October 08 in Chennai. The upcoming ICC event begins on October 05 in Ahmedabad with defending champions England taking on New Zealand.

