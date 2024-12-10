Sydney, Australia

Australian former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis admitted Tuesday to a charge of creating a risk of harm in relation to the December 2023 road death of his Olympian wife. Dennis pleaded guilty in Adelaide Magistrates Court to an aggravated charge of creating likelihood of harm after a car he was driving hit her, according to Australian public broadcaster ABC.

Prosecutors had agreed not to proceed with charges of "causing death by dangerous driving" and "driving without due care and endangering life", the ABC said. His lawyer reportedly told the court that Dennis, 34, did not intend to kill his wife Melissa Hoskins.

Hoskins, a retired track cyclist who represented Australia at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, died in an Adelaide hospital from serious injuries after the incident. She rode in the Australian team that won the team pursuit event at the 2015 Track Cycling World Championships in France.

Dennis won the world time trials in 2018 and 2019, as well as a 2015 stage win in the Tour de France.

