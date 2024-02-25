Australia crush hosts New Zealand in rain-hit 3rd T20I, win series 3-0

Australia inflicted a series whitewash on New Zealand with a win in the third and final T20I in Auckland on Sunday (Feb 25). In a rain-hit match at Eden Park, Australia beat the hosts by 27 runs after the Kiwis failed to achieve the revised target inside ten overs while chasing. Matthew Short won the Player of the Match award for his quick-fire 27 off 11 balls.

Australia batted first in the final T20I, with Travis Head opening with Steve Smith. Adam Milne dismissed Smith early, but Short and Head had Australia on the front foot with a brilliant start. After adding 49 runs for the second wicket, Ben Sears got rid of Short before Josh Clarkson had the big fish Glenn Maxwell out on 20.

Travis Head was the last wicket to fall for the visitors, as Australia scored 118 for four in 10.4 overs, with multiple rain delays hampering their momentum throughout.

Kiwis falter again

In Devon Conway’s absence, who is out with a thumb injury, New Zealand openers tried going hard from the word go but lost Will Young early inside the second over. Keeper-batter Tim Seifert departed next as Spencer Johnson picked his first wicket of the match.

Finn Allen fell soon after, derailing New Zealand’s chances of registering a consolation win.

ALSO READ: England spinner Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery after leaving India tour midway

Last game’s top scorer for the hosts, Glenn Phillips, again shone with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Mark Chapman also stood his ground but failed to guide his team across the winning line as New Zealand fell shy of the target by 27 runs.

Australian stand-in captain for the 3rd T20I, Matthew Wade, lauded his team’s bowling, which was clinical while praising Short for his match-winning cameo.

“Our bowlers were unbelievable, was a clinical bowling performance. The way Short batted, it was fantastic,” Wade said after the game.

“We have a good batting line, and the bowlers are doing a good job, it's nice to see the depth in the side. Credit goes to the support staff for their homework. This venue, wasn't a happy hunting ground for us before today, but the bowlers got some help, it was a really good performance,” the keeper-batter added.