England spinner Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery after leaving India tour midway

England spinner Jack Leach is all set to undergo knee surgery days after leaving the Indian tour midway. Leach, who played in England’s first Test in the Hyderabad had to withdraw due to a persistent knee issue for which he will now go under the knife. The player announced on Saturday (Feb 24) that he now aims at full recovery and regains his spot on the national side.

Leach to have surgery

"I'm going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it's not budging," Leach told BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday. "It was the second ball of the first innings in the field so that whole game I was playing with this knee problem.

"I obviously knocked it a few times throughout that game and it has just created a long period of recovery. I need to get the operation done and then hopefully I can get back to playing cricket. I'd love to have a run of playing cricket and getting into a bit of a rhythm again and hopefully that can happen again once I've got this sorted."

The Left arm Orthodox bowler was part of England's side when they beat hosts India in the Hyderabad Test by 28 runs. He bagged two wickets in the match and was not effective for the side where Ollie Pope was the star man with 196 runs innings.

His injury though did not give England too many worries as they had the services of Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir. After Leach’s departure England’s fortune have taken a hit as they lost the Vizag Test by 106 runs followed by a record win in Rajkot last week.

Currently in the playing in the fourth Test England are on the front foot having narrowed India to 219/7 in their first innings. England were bowled out for 353 with Joe Root unbeaten on 122, while he was given a helping hand by Ollie Robinson who scored 58 with the bat to help the visitors reach the big total.