'At 2022 IPL auction, they promised me...': Heartbroken Yuzvendra Chahal on not getting picked by RCB

India's leading spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has finally opened up on how he felt when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn't bid for him despite promising to go all out during the 2022 IPL auction. In a recent chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Chahal detailed what happened behind the scenes and how he reacted to everything that unfolded.

After making his IPL debut in 2011 for Mumbai Indians, RCB brought him on board during the 2014 mega auction. The leg-spinner played eight seasons for them, ending as their highest wicket-taker, but the Bangalore-based franchise decided against retaining him in the 2022 auction where Rajasthan Royals bagged his services for a whopping INR 6.5 crore, with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad also bidding for him.

Elaborating on the same, Chahal revealed he was angry and disappointed at the same time and didn't even speak with the coaches or with anyone. The leg-spinner added he got his chance in the Indian team on the back of stunning performances in the IPL, and even captain Virat Kohli used to show a lot of trust in him.

"When I put my name up for the auction, they (RCB) promised me that they will go all out for me," Chahal told Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel. "I said okay, but then I was very angry. I think I did not speak to the coaches for two-three days. Even when I played my first match for RR against RCB, I did not speak to anyone."

"Definitely, I felt very bad. My main journey started in 2014. I also felt very weird because I played for the franchise for eight years. I would also say that I got the India cap because of my performances for RCB because they gave me a chance to perform. From the very first match, Virat bhai showed trust in me," Chahal added. Switch to RR actually benefited me, says Chahal As they say, what happens, happens for good. Chahal too felt the same after spending two seasons with Rajasthan Royals, wherein he picked 48 wickets and also won the Purple Cap during the Royals' run to their second IPL final in 2022.

"Anything can happen in the auction, and then I realised that it's okay, whatever happens, happens for good. The one plus point is that after coming to Rajasthan, I became a death bowler. At RCB, my overs were finished by the 16th or 17th over. Here, my cricket growth has improved 5-10 per cent. That attachment is definitely there for RCB, but coming to Rajasthan has helped my cricket a lot," Chahal added.