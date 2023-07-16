Not during 2023 Asia Cup, seamer Jasprit Bumrah could return sooner than expected - Reports

Ace India seamer Jasprit Bumrah is said to have almost regained complete fitness and is bowling at full throttle at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The latest reports suggest Bumrah is gradually increasing his workload and is in line to return to the side during next month's white-ball series against Ireland. Shreyas Iyer has also resumed batting.

Per a report in the Indian Express, Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in New Zealand in March early this year, completed his rehabilitation at the NCA last month and is now sending down eight to ten overs regularly. It is a big plus for the Indian Team, who dearly missed his services in mega tournaments and against big teams lately.

With earlier reports suggesting the selectors were looking to include the right-hand pacer in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, Bumrah's progression means he could return wearing the new Indian jersey sooner than expected. The Ajit Agarkar-led new selection committee will take a call on Bumrah's addition to the squad in the coming days.

During the home series against Australia in September last year, Bumrah suffered a back injury and got ruled out. This blow meant he missed the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and remained on the sidelines even after that.

Though he got back in the reckoning for the Sri Lanka series earlier in January, a late reoccurrence of the strain in his back again ruled him out. He missed the IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians and didn't participate in the World Test Championship Final against Australia - which India lost. Prasidh Krishna also recovering Alongside Bumrah, fellow seamer Prasidh Krishna is also out of action since the Zimbabwe series in August last year due to a stress fracture in his back. While he also went under the knife earlier, the 27-year-old is recovering quickly and has resumed bowling.

The fast bowler might not regain full fitness before the Ireland series but could return to the XI for the Asia Cup, starting August 31.

If both Bumrah and Prasidh are deemed fit ahead of the Asia Cup, their inclusion will come as a boost for the side that for a long time now has relied on the shoulders of Mohammed Siraj and Shami.

Also, with Iyer resuming batting at the NCA, Team India can expect a bit of relief, considering they can back someone like Iyer to take up the crucial number four spot in the ODI side and deliver on the big stage.