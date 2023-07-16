Ind vs WI: 'This is just...,' Yashasvi Jaiswal fires warning after blockbuster Test debut

India opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal broke various records during his maiden century in his debut Test against West Indies. The southpaw came into the side on the back of a solid domestic and IPL season and didn't disappoint. Jaiswal scored 171 runs - the third highest for an Indian on debut and was duly awarded Player of the Match trophy for his efforts.

The batsman, after his match-winning century, posted an inspiring message on social media platform Twitter and said this is (his performance) just the start.

"Hard work pays off! Great team performance to mark my India debut and happy to have helped the team with some runs! Thankful to everyone who’s contributed in my journey so far, but this is just the start," Jaiswal wrote alongside his photos on Twitter. Have a look at the tweet here: Hard work pays off!

Great team performance to mark my 🇮🇳 debut and happy to have helped the team with some runs!

Thankful to everyone who’s contributed in my journey so far, but this is just the start 💪

.

.#WIvInd #TeamIndia #ITrustIBelieve pic.twitter.com/KVwlhcmqgf — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@ybj_19) July 15, 2023 × Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself scored his 10th Test century, was impressed with Jaiswal and applauded the youngster for doing justice to his talents.

"He's got the talent," Rohit said about Jaiswal after the match. "We knew about it. He's shown us in the past couple of years that he's ready for this big stage. Came and batted sensibly, showed a lot of patience, and the temperament was tested as well - at no stage [did it look] like he was panicking or going away from his plans, which was good to see."

India won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 141 runs in three days. Apart from Jaiswal, veteran off-spinner Ravi Ashwin also turned heads with his sensational 12-wicket haul in the match. The off-spinner had made a comeback to the side after being dropped for WTC 2023 final against Australia. Ashwin's five-wicket hauls in both innings ensured India batted just once in the game and took a 1-0 lead.

The second Test of the series starts on July 20. India will also play three ODIs and three T20Is on the tour.

