As 'most challenging' Tokyo Olympics concludes, Paris teases 2024 Games: Watch

The world got the first glimpse or can say a short teaser of the Paris Games, which is scheduled to take place in 2024, during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday (August 8). As the spectacular 16-day event concluded after record-shattering performances in Japan's capital, people around the world got to see what they can expect in Paris.

During the closing ceremony, the Olympic flame was extinguished in the cauldron and the flag was passed to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo for the 2024 Games. Thousands of people were gathered in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower to watch the closing ceremony of the pandemic-hit Olympics and celebrate the French capital's status as host of the 2024 showpiece.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach declared the Games closed.

"And now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo. I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," he said.

"In accordance with tradition, I call upon the youth of the world to assemble in Paris, France, in three years' time to celebrate the Games of the 33rd Olympiad," he added.

The focus has now shifted to Paris, where the handover of the flag was celebrated with the flyover by jets from the Patrouille de France (Patrol of France) releasing blue, white and red smoke — forming the French flag in the sky.

Not just that, French President Emmanuel Macron was filmed on the top floor of the Eiffel Tower saying the Olympic slogan "higher, faster, stronger". He also added the word "Together" in it.

Watch the video here:

The Patrouille de France (French Air Force) flies over the #Olympics closing/turnover event held in Paris.



They leave a smoke trail with the colors of the French flag 🇫🇷 to celebrate the games coming to Paris in 2024.

French judo star Teddy Riner, who competed in Japan, was "emotional" as he said, "On an emotional level, it made me think of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics when a whole stadium is with you and cheering you on, it's very heartwarming."

Athletes who had taken part in the Tokyo Games were cheered by the crowds as thoughts turned to 2024.

"I missed most of the Olympics because I worked at night, so it's nice to see the best moments again," said 22-year-old Alix as highlights of the last two weeks were replayed on a giant TV screen.

"It's heartwarming to see the public, we have just gone through an Olympics which was a little different," admitted gymnast Samir Ait Said who carried the French flag at the opening ceremony on July 23.

"It boosts my soul ten times, I'm injured and I already want to go and train!"

Swimmer Florent Manaudou, a silver medallist in the 50m freestyle, predicted that the 2024 Games will be an iconic moment for the country.

"We feel that the fans are celebrating and that they are gradually preparing to experience the Games in three years here."

Decathlon silver medallist Kevin Mayer said he was delighted to "see all these little kids with stars in their eyes".

"It reminds me of myself when I was little."

Head of the 2024 organising committee, Tony Estanguet said the Games are on schedule.

"For the moment, all the indicators are green," he said.

(with inputs from agencies)