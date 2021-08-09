Biles, Belarus and sports drama: Here are some key moments of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Biles out

US gymnast Simone Biles dropped out of the women's team event after a single vault at the Tokyo Olympics, only to return after battling a case of "the twisties" to win a bronze on the balance beam.

The 24-year-old American had come to Japan eyeing a record haul of six golds, but shocked the sports world when she pulled out of the opening event after just one vault.

Biles returned to the competition, extolling the importance of prioritising mental health.

"I did it for me and I was just proud of myself for being able to compete one more time," she said

(Photograph:Reuters)