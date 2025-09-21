/Anandkumar Velkumar scripts history, becomes India's first double World Speed Skating champion

India’s Anandkumar Velkumar scripted history on Sunday (Sep 21) as he became the first from the nation to win a double World Speed Skating championships title. He claimed the gold medal in 42km marathon on Sunday as he became part of an elite group. Velkumar had earlier won a gold medal in the 1000m sprint, therefore becoming the first Indian ever to win a World Championship title.

Anandkumar Velkumar scripts history

Needing high endurance, pacing and strategic positioning, Velkumar was at his fluent best on Sunday as he recaptured glory in China’s Beidaihe. The Indian got the better of Kevin Lenis despite the Colombian coming into the final as the favourite. Lenis had earlier won the 15km elimination round, meaning he had to face stern competition.

Velkumar also saw off competition from Juan Mantilla, who had won the 10km points event 10km elimination round. The win comes as a huge boost for India as it could help elevate the standards of skating in the nation.

Velkumar earlier claimed the top spot in the senior men’s 1000m sprint with a time of 1:24.924. He also becomes India’s first world champion in this sport. This historic victory came just a day after he already made history by taking a bronze medal in the 500m sprint with a timing of 43.072 seconds. The evening turned even better for India when another Indian skater, Krish Sharma, secured a gold medal in the junior 1000m sprint.

“Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday after Velkumar won his first gold medal.

The 22-year-old, Velkumar, has been on a high rise over the years. Earlier in 2025, he bagged a bronze medal at the World Games in Chengdu, the first roller sports medal for India.