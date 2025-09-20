/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan cancel press conference, hire motivational speaker ahead of Super 4 clash

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in UAE, Pakistan team have once again cancelled their pre-match press conference before their much-awaited Super 4 clash against India on Sunday (Sep 21) in Dubai. Earlier, Pakistan team had also skipped the media briefing before facing the United Arab Emirates. In an interesting move, Pakistan's management has brought in motivational speaker Dr. Raheel to lift the team’s morale and confidence before the match against India.

Team Pakistan’s confidence has been dipped after their heavy defeat to India in the group stage, where Suryakumar Yadav’s side beat them by seven wickets. The situation grew more tense when the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team, following recent border tensions between both the countries. Seeing the Indian team behavior, Pakistan avoided the post-match presentation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, and accused him for ignoring India’s actions during the match. At one point, before their clash against the UAE, PCB even warned of pulling out of the tournament. Later, they agreed to continue the tournament after a meeting with match referee Pycroft.

The controversy escalated when International Cricket Council (ICC) starting considering action against the Pakistan team for recording and sharing the private meeting with Pycroft, which took place in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), which is a restricted zone. In reply, PCB defended themselves by saying that their actions are done under ICC rules and protocols.