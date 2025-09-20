/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India will face Pakistan in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 20). India finished top of Group A with three straight wins, while Pakistan made it to the Super Fours after defeating UAE. In their earlier meeting during match six, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a game filled with controversies, especially when Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match.As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

IND vs PAK Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Online and on TV

As India and Pakistan prepare to face off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs PAK Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 50 per cent during the match.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on 21 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

