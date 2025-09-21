/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

India will take on Pakistan in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 21). India finished top of Group A with three straight wins, while Pakistan made it to the Super Fours after defeating UAE. In their earlier meeting during match six, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a game filled with controversies, especially when Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match. As this crucial clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.