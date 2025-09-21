/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

As the crucial clash between India and Pakistan approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.
India will take on Pakistan in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 21). India finished top of Group A with three straight wins, while Pakistan made it to the Super Fours after defeating UAE. In their earlier meeting during match six, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a game filled with controversies, especially when Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match. As this crucial clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.
India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times(since 2007) in T20I matches. India has won 11 of those games, while Pakistan has won three.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The powerplay will be very important for both the teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.