/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 21, 2025, 13:25 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 13:25 IST
Story highlights

As the crucial clash between India and Pakistan approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

India will take on Pakistan in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 21). India finished top of Group A with three straight wins, while Pakistan made it to the Super Fours after defeating UAE. In their earlier meeting during match six, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a game filled with controversies, especially when Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match. As this crucial clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

Head-to-Head Record - India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times(since 2007) in T20I matches. India has won 11 of those games, while Pakistan has won three.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The powerplay will be very important for both the teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats - Dubai International Stadium

  • Highest Team Score: India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021)
  • Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in Dubai International Stadium

  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets - 20 Sep 2025
  • Pakistan beat United Arab Emirates by 41 runs - 17 Sep 2025
  • Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets - 15 Sep 2025
  • India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets - 14 Sep 2025
  • Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs - 12 Sep 2025

