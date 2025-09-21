/Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Former opener slams Pakistan's cricket standards, says 'shouldn't be playing...'

Former India opener and World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has slammed Pakistan for their massive drop in standards as they face the Men in Blue on Sunday (Sep 21) in the Asia Cup 2025. The clash at the Dubai International Stadium will be the second time India and Pakistan meet in the Asia Cup. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets last week and will face them again in the Super Four clash.

Srikkanth slams Pakistan

"Going forward, Pakistan shouldn't be playing with the main teams. Have them among the Associate nations and bring a few of the others there here. It's a big thing for Pakistan that they are even allowed to play in such a prestigious tournament," Srikkanth said on the eve of the India vs Pakistan clash.

"Pakistan should be removed from the top seven. From hereon, India-Pakistan matches won't attract crowds. India-Pakistan rivalry has become history. This Pakistan team will give us no scare. This is a seventh division team in a Chennai league," said Srikkanth.

Despite major changes to the Indian squad, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. were in good form against Pakistan as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets and were no match for the opposition. Pakistan finished as runners-up in Group A and were involved in a huge controversy having delaying their clash against the UAE. They demanded the removal of referee Andy Pycroft as he refused to take action against Indian players for denying a handshake with Pakistani players.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the UAE clash went ahead, their claim stated that match referee Pycroft had apologised for the miscommunication that led to the protest before the UAE match. Pakistan had initially reported Pycroft to the ACC before taking the same to the ICC. PCB had demanded the removal of Pycroft as match referee, who was in charge of the India vs Pakistan clash last Sunday, where the former emerged victorious.

Despite the allegations, Pycroft is all set to take charge of the India vs Pakistan game on Sunday, with the match starting at 8:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.