After T20 World Cup success, MCC keen on hosting India-Pakistan Test at the MCG

While there remains tension between India and Pakistan, due to the political relation, with both sides reluctant to travel to their respective nations for next year's Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is keen on hosting a Test match between the two heavyweights at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. This comes after the success of hosting the two Asian giants in the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 23.

While speaking on SEN radio during Day Four of the second and penultimate Test between Australia and South Africa, on Thursday (December 29), the MCC chief executive Stuart Fox revealed that the club, along with the Victoria government, had made an inquiry to Cricket Australia (CA) about hosting a neutral Test between India and Pakistan. A CA spokesperson has, in turn, confirmed ESPNCricinfo that the final decision to host a Test or a full series solely rests on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Absolutely. Three [Tests] in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You'd fill it every time. We have asked," Fox said. "We've taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the [Victoria] government has as well. Again, it's enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that's probably the greater challenge," he opined.

"Wouldn't it be great that it wasn't just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, that we're catering for all the countries and filling the stadium all the time. So we have asked. "Hopefully, Cricket Australia keep taking it up with the ICC and keep pushing for it. When you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrating the game with full houses," Fox further added.

India and Pakistan last played a Test series in 2007 when Anil Kumble-led India won 1-0. The two nations nowadays only meet in multi-nation or ICC events and their last face-off came during the 2022 T20 WC, in Australia, where Rohit Sharma & Co. beat Babar Azam-led Men in Green by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at a jam-packed MCG, Melbourne.