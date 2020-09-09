After scoring 100 international goals, Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of scripting history

After missing Portugal’s UEFA Nation League opener against Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo was back among the goals as he surpassed the 100-goal mark for his country with a thumping brace on Tuesday. After becoming the second player ever and first European to reach the 100 international goals mark, Ronaldo has now set his sights on Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals. Ronaldo is now just eight goals away from equalising the record and nine away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in international football.

Ronaldo scored a stunning first-hall free kick before adding his second from open play in the 72nd minute of the match to close in on Daei’s record. However, Ronaldo is of the view that while he will go after Daei’s record, he is not obsessed about reaching the milestone.

"I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now (I'll go) for the record. It's step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way," Ronaldo said after the match against Sweden.

"When I had this problem in my toe I always knew that I could recover for this second game. I like to be here, with this group of players, coach, staff and knew that they would play well in the first game as our squad is too good and no one is irreplaceable," added the 35-year-old.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes said having Ronaldo back with the team was good for the players. Ronaldo have scored five times in his previous matches against Sweden.

"Yesterday he scored six or seven (free kicks) like that in training and today it went exactly the same way. It's so good to have Cristiano on the team," Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes said.

Ronaldo could have had a hat-trick easily but it was Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olson who made a terrific save in the 81st minute.

"The future, only God knows. I am happy to play with these young players and I am enjoying a lot this moment both individually and collectively," he said.

