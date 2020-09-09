Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Sweden breaks 100-mark in international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday scored a brace against Sweden to take his international tally for Portugal to 101.

The 100-mark was broken by the 35-year-old in style after he curled in a free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and into the far left corner beyond Sweden's stranded goalkeeper Robin Olsen for a memorable milestone in his trophy-laden career.

The second goal came in the 72nd minute, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player cutting back inside the Swedish defence and producing a deft finish into the far corner from 20 yards.

In 2003, Ronaldo debut for his international team at the age of 18.

In 2004, he scored it notched up his first goal for Portugal in a 2-1 defeat by eventual winners Greece at Euro.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner capped 165 times by Portugal, is second only to Iran's Ali Daei, on 109, in the list of top men's international goal scorers.

17 of his 100, have come during the friendly fixtures. He has scored nine hat-tricks and all came in FIFA or UEFA tournaments or qualifying games.