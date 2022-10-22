A player is not picked to play 10 balls: Gambhir explains why India should play Pant over Karthik in T20 WC

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has warned captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management against playing Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant as the first-choice wicket-keeper in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner believes the decision to play Karthik, who has been effective only in slog overs can backfire for India at the World Cup.

While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed he has already decided the playing XI for the team's opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022, the debate surrounding the team combination has not died down. One of the major selection headaches for India is the wicket-keeper's slot with Karthik and Pant competing against each other.

While Pant holds a significant advantage in being a left-hander in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian team management has recently backed Karthik over the young gun considering his finishing exploits. The 37-year-old has been phenomenal down the order and has played numerous match-winning cameos for the Indian team as a finisher.

However, Gambhir believes India should not pick a batter specifically to play only ten balls and that the strategy can prove to be dangerous when India lose early wickets. The former India opener said he would pick Pant to bat at number five in his playing XI with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel batting at no.6 and no.7 respectively.

Also Read: Scrap Asia Cup, don't bring politics into cricket: Javed Miandad slams BCCI after Jay Shah's comments

"In my playing XI, Rishabh Pant should play at No.5, Hardik Pandya at No.6, and Axar Patel at No.7. But what we have seen in the practice matches is that Dinesh Karthik will play. But a player is not picked to play just 10 balls. You should pick a player so that he can bat at No.5 or 6. But Dinesh Karthik has not shown that intention," Gambhir told Zee News.

"He and the team management have shown the intention that he will bat only in the last 2-3 overs and that can be dangerous because in Australia, if you lose early wickets, you might have to send in Axar Patel early because you also wouldn't want to expose Hardik early. That is why I picked Pant in my playing XI. But again, that won't happen," he added.

While India's top four is already sorted with captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav walking into the XI, Gambhir feels India should play with three specialist fast bowlers in Australia. He picked Mohammed Shami as his first-choice pacer and backed Harshal Patel as the death overs specialist.

Also Read: Disappointed to have not won an ICC trophy in 9 years, T20 WC gives us a chance to change it: Rohit Sharma

The former India opener wants the team management to select one between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh while using Hardik Pandya as the fourth pacer.

"You will have to play with three pacers. Mohammed Shami should be picked first, before Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel. Hardik Pandya will be the fourth seamer and the sixth bowling option. The quality Shami has, we know he is very effective with the new ball, but with the old ball, which we all saw in the match against Australia. So, Shami first. One of Bhuvneshwar or Arshdeep should be picked. Harshal should be picked because he does have some experience bowling in the death," said Gambhir.

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their opening game in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23). India have lost twice in their last three meetings against the Men in Green and will be looking to set the record straight this time around.