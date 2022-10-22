Disappointed to have not won an ICC trophy in 9 years, T20 WC gives us a chance to change it: Rohit Sharma

India will be aiming to bring an end to their long-standing ICC trophy drought when they begin their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne in what promises to be a cracker of a contest.

India have not won an ICC trophy in nine years now as their last triumph came under the legendary MS Dhoni at the Champions Trophy in 2013. India have since been part of two ODI and three T20I World Cups, however, they have failed to go the distance.

India came close to ending the drought in the Champions Trophy in 2017 and the ICC Test Championship last year but ended up faltering towards the end. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who is gearing up to lead the team in his first-ever T20 World Cup, said there is disappointment among the players as India have not managed to win an ICC trophy in nine years.

However, the Hitman expressed confidence that the ongoing T20 World Cup gives India a chance to set the record straight. Speaking at the pre-match presser ahead of India's much-awaited clash against Pakistan on Sunday, Rohit said there is pressure in a big tournament but the Men in Blue would like to focus on one game at a time.

"Yes, it is a challenge to not win ICC trophy for nine years, if I am not wrong. The last one we won was in 2013. It has been a challenge with the team like us, there is lot of expectations, we certainly little disappointed with that," said Rohit speaking about India's ICC trophy drought.

"This tournament gives us that chance to change it and do well. We certainly know we have to play our best cricket to do well here. We need to take it one game at a time, and then go ahead," he added.

Rohit, who took over from Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian team in all three formats earlier this year, spoke about how he has worked on little things as a leader to give his players the confidence they require to go out and perform at the highest level.

"The most important thing was to give players freedom, giving them the security to do well in challenging situations. We focused on how to give players the security without worrying about results. These small things matter a lot, in this last one year, us not focusing on results, we wanted to focus on small things. We were thinking about how we can play fearlessly. We were talking about it in our dressing room," said the Indian skipper.

India were unbeaten in the bilateral T20I series under Rohit's captaincy since he took charge of the team. However, the team disappointed in the Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to make it to the final after losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rohit will be hoping to inspire the team to go the distance in the T20 World Cup down under.