T20 World Cup 2022: Final list of all Super 12 teams confirmed as Ireland, Zimbabwe clinch final two spots

Zimbabwe and Ireland became the final two teams to secure a spot in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (October 21) after winning their respective last matches in the qualifiers. While Zimbabwe defeated Scotland, Ireland stunned two-time champions West Indies to make it to the Super 12 from Group B.

The upset of the day came in the form of Ireland's comprehensive nine-wicket win against Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies, ending the two-time winners' dominance in the shortest format of the game. Ireland restricted West Indies to a moderate total of 146 runs and chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

In the final match in the qualifying stage, Zimbabwe was up against Scotland to fight for the last remaining spot in the Super 12. After a splendid bowling performance, Zimbabwe rode on a brilliant half-century from Craig Ervine and a fiery cameo of 23-ball 40 from Sikandar Raza to register a comfortable five-wicket win.

While Ireland will join the likes of Australia and England in Group 1 in the Super 12, Zimbabwe will be in Group 2 which also consists of the likes of India and Pakistan.

Also Read: India can't dictate how Pakistan plays cricket: Wasim Akram on Jay Shah's Asia Cup statement

Earlier, Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 12 after they bounced back from their shock defeat against Namibia in their opening game. Sri Lanka defeated UAE and Netherlands in their next two games to top Group A. They were joined in the Super 12 by Netherlands as Namibia failed to win their remaining two matches against the Dutch and the UAE.

From Group A, Sri Lanka will join Australia, England and others in Group 1 in the Super 12 while Netherlands will join India and Pakistan among others in Group 2.

Here is a look at all 12 confirmed teams in Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022:

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Netherlands

Also Read: Virender Sehwag picks Pakistan star to finish as highest run-getter in T20 World Cup 2022

With the confirmation of the teams in the two groups in Super 12, India's fixture list has also been finalised. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 before taking on Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in their remaining four matches.