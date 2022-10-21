India can't dictate how Pakistan plays cricket: Wasim Akram on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's Asia Cup statement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah recently announced the Indian cricket team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue. Ever since his statement, Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has been criticised by several former Pakistan cricketers.

Shah's comments came after BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday where it was decided that team India won't travel to Pakistan. India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket against each other since 2013 due to political tensions between the two nations and have met only in major ICC competitions.

Reacting to Shah's comments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made its displeasure known and also threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be played in India. Several former Pakistan cricketers have also urged the PCB to boycott the ODI World Cup next year as a mark of protest if India refuse to travel to Pakistan.

Also Read: Travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup not board's call, government will decide: BCCI chief Roger Binny

In the wake of the controversy, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has also hit back at Shah for his comments and said India cannot dictate the way Pakistan wants to play their cricket. Akram said Shah should have held a meeting with the PCB and the board of the Asian Cricket Council before making a statement on the venue of the Asia Cup 2023.

"It was a brilliant statement from our cricket board. India can't dictate how Pakistan plays their cricket. Pakistan have started hosting teams after 10-15 years now. I'm an ex-cricketer, sportsperson, I don't know what's happening on the political front. But communication is important. If Jay Shah had to say something, he should have called the PCB chairman, there should have been a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council. He should have put forth his idea and there should have been a discussion,” Akram said on A-Sports.

“You can't just stand up and say we are not travelling when the Asian Cricket Council awarded the hosting rights to Pakistan.That's not fair,” he added.

Also Read: Paul Stirling stars as Ireland knock out two-time champions West Indies from T20 World Cup 2022

Shah's comments came days ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The arch-rivals are set to lock horns in their respective openers at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCC) on October 23 in what promises to be a nail-biter.

This is not the first time Asia Cup will be shifted to a neutral venue from its original venue. In 2018, India were the hosts but the tournament was moved to the UAE due to political reasons Earlier this year, the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE due to the economic crisis in the island nation.