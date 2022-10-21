Virender Sehwag picks Pakistan star to finish as highest run-getter in T20 World Cup 2022

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has already produced some enthralling encounters with some of the associate nations pulling off surprises in the qualifiers. The tournament is all set to get spicier with the Super 12 stage kicking off on Saturday (October 22).

Rohit Sharma-led India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23) in what promises to be a blockbuster clash. Ahead of the start of India's campaign in the tournament, former India opener Virender Sehwag picked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to finish as the highest run-getter in the tournament.

Babar has been one of the most prolific run-getters for Pakistan across formats and his form will be crucial to his team's chances at the World Cup. Sehwag said it feels great to watch Babar bat and that the Pakistan skipper can be the top run-getter at the World Cup.

"Pakistan's Babar Azam. He is batting brilliantly. Feels great to watch him bat, just like you feel at peace while seeing Virat Kohli's batting. You feel happy watching Babar Azam bat," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Babar was in top-notch form for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year and finished as the highest run-getter with 303 runs in six matches at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of 126. He played an instrumental role in Pakistan's run to the semi-final of the tournament.

Babar will be seen in action next when Pakistan lock horns with arch-rivals India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 23). Pakistan have defeated India twice in the last three meetings between them and will be hoping to continue their good show on Sunday.