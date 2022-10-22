Scrap Asia Cup, don't bring politics into cricket: Javed Miandad slams BCCI after Jay Shah's comments

Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its stand on the Asia Cup 2023 after Jsecretary Jay Shah's recent comments. BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Shah kicked up a storm in the cricket fraternity with his recent comments as he made it clear India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

Shah said the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue despite Pakistan currently holding the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2023. His statement has been criticised by several former Pakistan cricketers, who have slammed the BCCI for refusing to travel to the country for the tournament.

Some have also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boycott the ODI World Cup in India next year as a mark of protest if the Asia Cup is shifted from Pakistan. Miandad became the latest to join the bandwagon and said Asia Cup should be scrapped if the tournament cannot be hosted by Pakistan. He also urged the BCCI to not bring politics into cricket.

"What's the point of ICC? Scrap the Asia Cup if that's the case. We are in Asia. We will only benefit from playing each other. You shouldn't bring politics into cricket. I request every one for the sake of players. This pick-and-choose is wrong, you should stop playing cricket otherwise," said Miandad.

Asia Cup was shifted to a neutral venue in UAE due to political reasons in 2018 when India were the hosts of the tournament. The tournament was once again moved to the UAE earlier this year as Sri Lanka, the hosts, were dealing with an economic crisis.

However, Shah's recent comments about shifting the tournament to a neutral venue next year has not gone down well with many in the Pakistan cricket fraternity While the former players have criticised the BCCI for its stand, the PCB had recently threatened that India's decision to not travel to Pakistan can impact Pakistan's participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup.