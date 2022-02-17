'We're not even talking about him'- Chopra reacts to string of low scores from Kohli after 1st T20I vs WI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India beat West Indies by six wickets in the three-match T20I series opener, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday evening (February 16). Bowling first, India rode on debutant Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel's two wickets apiece to restrict the former world champions for 157/7.

In reply, India completed the run-chase in the penultimate over, with seven balls to spare, as Rohit's 19-ball 40 and finishing knocks from Suryakumar Yadav-Venkatesh Iyer propelled the team to a 1-0 lead. While India were made to sweat hard at the end of their run-chase, it was a clinical performance from the home side.

Nonetheless, former skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to make a big score (being out for 17) after settling in as his string of low scores continue in the home series versus the Windies. In the three ODIs, he had amassed only 26 runs to end a forgettable series in the 50-over format.

A lot has been said and written about Kohli's form of late. While the 33-year-old hasn't scored a ton since late 2019, he has done reasonably well with regular fifty-plus scores in white-ball formats, however, his current run versus the West Indies team is below par.

Thus, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reacted to Kohli's string of low scores after the first T20I.

"Virat Kohli did not score runs again and the way he is getting out, that's very unlike him. We are doing very little conversation about Virat Kohli, which is never a good thing. We are not even talking about him, that is hurting me, that must be hurting him," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"A good player's recognizance is that his name is written with prominence in any report card, it is his story even on the day when he fails because 40 for Kohli is a failure, 40 for Aakash is a success."

Having analysed his work over the years, Chopra believes that it was 'discipline' that made Kohli the best batter in the world. However, the manner in which the right-hander is planning his innings isn't synonymous with the way Kohli used to play in the past.

"The way Kohli got out, discipline was making him the greatest batter on the planet, what would have happened if that shot had gone for a six? Nothing would have happened, you wouldn't have won the match because of that six. But when you get out, the team is also stuck slightly. Virat Kohli never used to do like this earlier, that if a six is not required, he never used to hit it and scored through singles or fours. He was risk-averse, that he will not play the risky shots at all. That is what Virat was all about but now he is not playing like that and that is a bit of a concern," Chopra further explained.

The second and penultimate T20I between India and West Indies will be held at the same venue on Friday (February 18). While Rohit-led Men in Blue will be eager to take an unassailable lead versus the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies, Kohli will be desperate to score big in the upcoming encounter.