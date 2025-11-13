/'India’s passion and energy have driven SA20’s success', says former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith

South Africa’s premier T20 competition, SA20, continues to gain momentum, particularly in India, as seen during the 'SA20 India Day 2025' event held in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 12). The highly anticipated season 4, kicks off from December 26, 2025, through January 25, 2026. The event featured Graeme Smith, the League Commissioner, as well as South African cricketing icons and current stars like Faf du Plessis (Joburg Super Kings), David Miller (Paarl Royals), Tom Moody (Durban’s Super Giants), Hashim Amla (MI Cape Town), and Mark Boucher. Special video messages from Tristan Stubbs (Sunrisers Eastern Cape), Adrian Birrell (Head Coach, Sunrisers Eastern Cape), and Sourav Ganguly (Head Coach, Pretoria Capitals) were also shared.

Over the first three seasons, SA20 has firmly positioned itself as the biggest T20 league outside of India, attracting a mix of global cricketing talent such as Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Trent Boult. Alongside these international stars, emerging South African talents like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka, and Ryan Rickelton have helped drive the league’s success.

Speaking at the event, Graeme Smith stressed on India’s importance to the league’s journey. “India has been at the heart of SA20’s story from the start. The support from IPL-owned teams and our partnership with JioStar has been vital. The passion and energy of Indian fans fuel us every season, and their connection with the league has played a pivotal role in its growth,” he said. Faf du Plessis, the captain of Joburg Super Kings, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the palpable buzz around SA20. “It’s one of the best T20 leagues in the world — competitive, entertaining, and truly global. The way fans in India connect with the league is special. It speaks volumes about the impact we’ve had in such a short period,” he said.

David Miller, a key player for Paarl Royals, spoke about the league’s bond with fans, saying, “SA20 has become a league fans can truly call their own. From Cape Town to Mumbai, you see people passionately supporting their teams and engaging with players. That’s the league’s greatest success — creating a genuine connection with the fans.” Tom Moody, global director of cricket for Durban’s Super Giants, reflected on the league’s increasing global appeal. “SA20 continues to evolve, with every season bringing higher-quality cricket and more passionate fans. What makes SA20 unique is its ability to blend South Africa’s homegrown talent with the global cricket community. The support from India only adds more energy to that story.”