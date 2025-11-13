/Who will lead Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson trade goes through - Have a look at contenders

With the talks on for Sanju Samson to be traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings for Ravindra Jadeja, the Royals would be left without a captain if the trade goes through. Samson has been associated with the Royals for many years now and has been the captain as well. His departure will definitely open up the skipper's post for which Royals would have to choose a new face. Have a look at who could lead the side if Samson is traded to CSK for Jadeja in return:

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is expected to land with RR if the swap goes though and he's a legit contender for the role of captain. Jadeja has previously captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2022 but left the role midway into the season after the side lost six of first eight matches. Jadeja recently was named vice-captain of the Test side in home series against West Indies. If he comes to RR, the franchise would definitely be tempted to think about him as the captain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Another potential candidate for captaincy could be the left-hand opener who has become a mainstay in the Royals batting line-up. He is expected to play all the games for the team and has age on his side if Royals are looking to build a new team in the coming years. The captaincy will also give Jaiswal exposure to leadership which could help him in international cricket as well.

Dhruv Jurel

Jurel's stocks have risen multi-fold in the recent times. The wicketkeeper-batter is going though a purple patch and could be an option to lead the Royals once Samson departs. He will also be donning gloves full-time once Samson leaves which confirms his place in the playing XI.

Riyan Parag