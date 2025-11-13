/Novak Djokovic questions 'lack of transparency' in Jannik Sinner doping case

24-time grand slam champions Novak Djokovic has called out 'lack of transparency' in Jannik Sinner's doping case which saw the Italian serve only a three-month ban that too between the slams. Djokovic served the 90-day ban after Australia Open earlier this year and returned to competitive tennis shortly before the French Open 2025. He was reprimanded for presence of banned substance in his body but the duration decided by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) was less then general norms after Sinner's explanation was accepted. Sinner, in his response, had denied taking the banned substance clostebol knowingly and asserted that it entered his body accidently.

Djokovic questions inconsistency in Sinner doping case

“There is the lack of transparency, the inconsistency, the convenience [of] the ban coming between the slams, so he doesn’t miss out the others – it’s just it was very, very odd,” Djokovic said on the Piers Morgan: Uncensored show on YouTube. “I really don’t like how the case was being handled and you could hear so many other players, both male and female, who had some similar situations coming out in the media and complaining that it was a preferable treatment.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How did Sinner perform in grand slams in 2025

Sinner won the Australian Open 2025 before being banned. In the French Open 2025, Sinner lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an epic finale at the Roland Garros. Come Wimbledon, Sinner avenged his loss by defeating Alcaraz in the final at SW19. In the year's last major at the US Open, Alcaraz and Sinner faced each other again only for the Spaniard to finish on top again.