/PCB chief Naqvi confirms new dates for SL ODIs after Sri Lanka board threatens players with 'formal review' on leaving Pakistan

The remaining two matches of the ongoing three-ODI series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been postponed by a day. The development comes after some Sri Lanka players raised security concerns following a suicide attack in Pakistan capital Islamabad and demanded to return back home. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board did not take the players' objections nicely and even threatened them with disciplinary action if anyone, player or staff, left the country against their direction of staying put. The SL, however, said in a official statement that all the security measures are being taken to assure players' safety.

PCB chief Naqvi announces new dates for ODIs

After a long night of discussions, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, in an X post, thanked Sri Lanka "for their decision to continue Pakistan tour." The remaining two ODIs will now be played on "November 14th and 16th in Rawalpindi," Naqvi further added. The ODIs were previously planned for November 13 and 15.

The tour remains on after Sri Lanka Cricket, in an official statement, said: "If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review."

What happened in Pakistan?