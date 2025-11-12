/IND vs SA, 1st Test: Jurel to play in Kolkata even as Pant makes comeback, confirms India assistant coach

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will play in the upcoming first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The statement comes two days before the Test which starts on November 14 at the Eden Gardens and amid Jurel's red-hot form. Jurel's inclusion means all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will be missing out from the playing XI as Rishabh Pant makes a comeback after recuperating from toe injury sustained on England tour earlier this year.

Jurel confirmed to play in Kolkata Test against South Africa

"I don't think you can leave him out for this Test, is the short answer," ten Doeschate said about Jurel. "But obviously, you can only pick 11 as well, so someone else will have to miss out. I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - RCB to not play at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026? Pune offers to host their home games

Speaking on Reddy's place, the India batting coach said: "Our position hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get a chance in Australia. But looking at the challenge here, I think he'll miss out from the XI this week."

Jurel gets backing of the team management in the playing XI after scoring two hundreds in the second A-team match against South Africa.

What will be the playing XI composition

In the last home series against West Indies, India played three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and two all-rounders in Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Nitish also played in the series but with only one place available in the playing XI with Pant back and Jurel being in purple patch, the all-rounder will have to sit out.