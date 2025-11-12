RCB to not play at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026? Pune offers to host defending champions' home matches in upcoming season

In what could be a unfortunate situation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might end up not playing its home matches at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium. The development comes as Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), under which Chinnaswamy operates, continues to battle aftermath of July 4 stampede triggered by RCB's maiden IPL trophy celebration. There are discussion underway for Pune to be RCB's home in IPL 2026 but nothing in concrete as of now.

Will RCB play home matches in Pune in IPL 2026

“This arrangement (Pune hosting RCB’s matches) is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet," Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary Kamlesh Pisal told Times of India about the potential decision.

"They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium. There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” he added.

No respite in sight for Chinnaswamy

Ever since the stampede, in which more than 25 people died, the state cricket association is at loggerheads with the state government. Recently, the Women's World Cup 2025 matches were also moved out of the Chinnswamy stadium after the local administration denied permission.

The KSCA would also hope that the situation resolves soon as Chinnswamy is not only an iconic venue but one of the most well equipped stadiums in the country with probably one of the best drainage system in the world.