Since the rise of T20 cricket, the 50-over format has been feeling the heat. The ODIs are now considered long and being questioned about its relativity in today's fast-paced world. In order to ensure that format stays relevant, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling bringing back ODI Super League. The 13-team tournament, which was scrapped following 2023 ODI World Cup, however, won't be able to make a comeback before 2028 because of packed international calendars. The discussion around it happened at the recently-concluded ICC meeting and the topic is expected to be a part of upcoming meeting as well.

What is ODI Super League?

The tournament was only played once, after 2019 ODI World Cup, and served as the qualifier for the ODI World Cup 2023. A total 13 teams - 12 full members and Netherlands - took part in the tournament. Each team had to play against eight of 12 opponents - which meant eight series for each team - four away and four at home. Each series was of three ODIs. Top seven of the league directly qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023 while the bottom five went to another stage of qualifiers.

Relevance of ODI Super League revival

With the ODIs already finding it hard to get a place in a crammed international calendar, the tournament might be able to keep the format alive amid competition from shorter formats. With ODI World Cup qualification as rewards, the teams are also expected to take the league seriously and send their best players to take part.