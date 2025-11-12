/Two-tier system in next WTC cycle unlikely after idea fails to get support in ICC meet

The World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in 2027-29 is not likely to feature a two-tier system, instead 12 teams could feature in the next cycle from the current nine participating countries. There was a lot of talk about dividing the teams into two tiers for the next WTC cycle but the idea could not get enough support from the member countries at the recently-held ICC meeting. To ensure everyone plays Test cricket, it was then suggested to bring teams like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland into the fold.

Why no two-tier system in WTC?

The member boards were skeptical of the two-tier Test system with promotion and relegation also being a major issue among Big Three (Australia, England, and India).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We wouldn't want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don't play Australia and India?" ECB chief Richard Thompson had told the BBC in August. "That couldn't happen. There has to be a sense that common sense needs to play out here."

Apart from that, the teams likely to feature in second tier namely, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, etc. opposed the idea due to possible lack of matches against bigger teams.

How the 12-team system will work?

The 12-team WTC is still in ideation stage after being proposed as an alternative to the two-tier system. How the teams will match up or number of Test for each team is still not clear.

"It guarantees that everyone is playing Test cricket," ESPNcricinfo reported citing a board director. "Those that really want to play the format now have opportunities and there is an incentive for other teams to play them."