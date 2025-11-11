Google Preferred
  Duckett hints at England moving on from 'entertaining, reckless at times' Bazball in Ashes

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Nov 11, 2025, 12:38 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 12:38 IST
Duckett's statement hints at England moving towards more of a traditional approach to Test cricket when required and not going gung-ho all the time even when not required.

The Ashes is just 10 days away and the England are pumped by the support they have from fans as a side capable to winning the urn Down Under - a first since 2011. England opener Ben Duckett has also said that the team will be 'evolving' from being 'entertaining and reckless at times' - a key factor in their Bazball approach under coach Brendon McCullum. Duckett's statement hints at England moving towards more of a traditional approach to Test cricket when required and not going gung-ho all the time even when not required.

Duckett hints at England's departure from Bazball in Tests

"It's not just being this entertaining, reckless at times, side. And it's something that I've got frustrated with myself in the past, where I might have got 80 off 60 and it looks great and stuff, but they're going to put my side in a good position. So it's realising moments and doing that and then kicking on and getting a big score. And I think that's where we're really wanting to go as a side now," he said in a conversation with Willow Talk podcast.

England face ageing Australia

The average age of Australia's squad for the opening Perth Test is 33 years compared to 28 of England. There's been a lot of criticism of Australia selectors by the country's former players including Steve Waugh and Greg Chappell for not being bold in their choices. Australia have included 31-year-old Jake Weatherald as opener for the first Test and dropped youngster Sam Konstas who made his debut against India in home Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in December last year. Konstas had impressed with a 60 on his debut but a string of low scores leading up to the Perth Test squad selection saw him sidelined for the first Ashes Test.

Prashant Talreja has over 12 years of experience as a media professional in covering various sports including cricket, NFL, tennis, Formula 1, NBA, football, golf, and others.

