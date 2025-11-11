/Duckett hints at England moving on from 'entertaining, reckless at times' Bazball in Ashes

The Ashes is just 10 days away and the England are pumped by the support they have from fans as a side capable to winning the urn Down Under - a first since 2011. England opener Ben Duckett has also said that the team will be 'evolving' from being 'entertaining and reckless at times' - a key factor in their Bazball approach under coach Brendon McCullum. Duckett's statement hints at England moving towards more of a traditional approach to Test cricket when required and not going gung-ho all the time even when not required.

Duckett hints at England's departure from Bazball in Tests

"It's not just being this entertaining, reckless at times, side. And it's something that I've got frustrated with myself in the past, where I might have got 80 off 60 and it looks great and stuff, but they're going to put my side in a good position. So it's realising moments and doing that and then kicking on and getting a big score. And I think that's where we're really wanting to go as a side now," he said in a conversation with Willow Talk podcast.

England face ageing Australia