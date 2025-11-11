/Unknown attackers shoot at Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's house

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's residence in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region was targetted by unknown assailants in wee hours of Monday (Nov 10). The attackers shot at main gate of Shah's house at around 1:45 am, leaving bullet holes. The developments were reported by Pakistan-based Dawn news outlet, quoting Lower Dir police, the area where Shah's family lives. The assailants fled the scene after firing and have not been identified so far and an investigation is on in the matter. Meanwhile, the security has been increased around the cricketer's house while the CCTV footage of the incident is being examined.

Naseem Shah plans to stay with Pakistan team

After the incident, Shah's father met with the Lower Dir District Police Officer Taimur Khan who has assured the former of quick arrests of the attackers. There were no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting.

The pacer, meanwhile, plans to stay with the team for the upcoming assignment. Shah is currently with Pakistan squad in Rawalpindi for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. He is also part of Pakistan squad for the T20Is against Zimbabwe later this month and is expected to take a part in series as well.

