India batter Shreyas Iyer has offered an encouraging update on his health after the recent surgery because of the injury he picked in third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25. The batter, while completing a catch, fell awkwardly and lacerated his spleen for which he underwent a surgery. The batter stayed at the hospital under observation for a few days after the surgery with BCCI's medial team also present. Iyer now seems in good health as he posted a 'thank you' message on his official Instagram account with a picture of himself sun-bathing.

Iyer offers health update after going through surgery

"Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back, Thanks for all the love and care," wrote Iyer in his Instagram story post caption along with an image of himself. Have a look at the post below:

India batter Shreyas Iyer shares health update after recent surgery Photograph: (X/Shreyas Iyer)

The 30-year-old was taken off the field after being in visible pain as soon as he completed the catch in the Sydney ODI. He did not take part in the remainder of the match which India won - their only victory in the three-match series which they lost 1-2. Iyer was named vice-captain for the series but now remains doubtful for the upcoming assignments of the Indian team.

Who India play next?