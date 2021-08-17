Uzbekistan says in contact with Taliban, warns over border violations

Afghanistan's neighbour Uzbekistan on Tuesday said that they are in close contact with the Taliban and that they will "strictly suppress" any attempts to breach their borders after the insurgent group seized power in the country.

The former Soviet republic of Uzbekistan, one of three Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan, released the statement following days of mayhem during which Afghan troops illegally crossed into the republic to escape the Taliban's advance amid the US military pullout.

Uzbekistan's foreign ministry said that it supported the pledge of "internal Afghan forces" for an inclusive government and said Tashkent was "looking forward to achieving a comprehensive peace in the framework of the inter-Afghan talks in Doha."

Ministry officials say that they are in discussions with the Taliban over "issues of ensuring the protection of borders and maintaining calm in the border zone".

Kabul's government collapsed in a matter of days to the alarm of many Central Asian countries.

According to Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti, over 100 Afghan soldiers had been allowed to land at Bokhtar Airport in the south of the country by neighbouring Tajikistan.

In comparison to other Central Asian nations that border Afghanistan, Tadjikistan has not yet held official talks with the Taliban.

Three fighter planes carrying the soldiers landed in Bokhtar on Monday night, reported RIA Novosti.

Its interior ministry announced Monday that it will hold joint military exercises with China from August 17 to 20 to "combat terrorism in mountainous areas."

A military drill led by Russia took place in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan earlier this month near their borders with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies)