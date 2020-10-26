Sri Lanka shuts Parliament after case detected, patients surpass 7,000

After a police officer posted in the Sri Lankan parliament complex tested positive for the deadly coronavirus the authorities have closed the Parliament premises to disinfect it on Monday.

According to the Narendra Fernando, the parliament’s sergeant at arms "Parliament will be closed for two days as a precautionary measure so the premises can be disinfected". Close associates of the officer were also tested, with the results expected later on Monday. An additional 22 parliament staffers will be tested on Tuesday.

According to the Sri Lankan media, the government sources has said that the curfews imposed in several areas in Colombo including Pettah, Fort and Borella will be reviewed every three days and will be lifted only once the threat in these areas subside.

As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise in Sri Lanka, authorities in the country increased the coronavirus-related curfew zones to 56 police divisions on Sunday, to check the virus spread through the community-level transmission.

So far, the island nation has reported 7,521 COVID-19 cases. Colombo city has reported 548 cases in the last four days.

The country has reported 4,050 cases since October 4 from just two clusters -- a garment export factory in Minuwangoda, Western Province and a wholesale fish market in Peliyagoda, a suburban area of Colombo.

Of the total 7,521 COVID-19 cases reported till now, 3,714 have been discharged from hospitals after complete recovery.

(With inputs from agencies)