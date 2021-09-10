Panjshir Valley: Pakistan calls reports of help to Taliban 'mischievous propaganda'

Pakistan has dismissed rumours that it is assisting the Taliban advance in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, calling the allegations "part of mischievous propaganda campaign".

After their blitz through Afghanistan last month, the Taliban announced on Monday that they had conquered Panjshir Valley, the final province not under their control.

According to some accounts, the Pakistani military was aiding the Taliban offensive in Panjshir with 27 helicopters carrying Pakistani Special Forces and drone strikes, according to a United States Central Command source.



Also read | Panjshir for Kashmir: A sinister plan of Pakistan and the Taliban

In a nighttime statement, Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar "categorically refuted these charges as part of a deceptive propaganda campaign."

The statement added, "These baseless charges were part of a desperate attempt to defame Pakistan and mislead the world community."



Watch:

Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign, and prosperous Afghanistan was reaffirmed by the spokesperson.

In mid-August, Taliban insurgents took control of Afghanistan, deposing the previous elected government, which was backed by the West.

Nearly two decades have passed since US forces conducted an assault to depose the Taliban.

Between 150,000 and 200,000 people live in Panjshir, a steep mountain valley.

It was a hotbed of resistance during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Taliban's previous administration from 1996 to 2001.

(With inputs from agencies)