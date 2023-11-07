Pak acting PM instructs authorities to extend full facilities to Sikh pilgrims

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar issued directives to authorities to provide maximum facilities to Sikh pilgrims who plan to attend their religious festivals in the country.

The Prime Minister presided over a meeting to assess the visa services offered to Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan and received a briefing on the various Sikh festivals held throughout the year, as well as the visa issuance procedures for pilgrims.

Kakar stressed on the significance of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan, stating that they are considered guests in the country.

He instructed relevant authorities to extend comprehensive support to Sikh Yatrees, allowing them to perform their religious rituals and visit their holy sites with ease.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of expediting the visa issuance process while maintaining transparency in the system.

According to an official statement, Kakar said that "the Sikh pilgrims coming to the country to visit their holy places are the guests in Pakistan."

International standards for Kartarpur corridor

Kakar highlighted the importance of ensuring that Sikh pilgrims entering Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor are provided with facilities of international standards.

This corridor holds immense importance for Sikh pilgrims, and the Prime Minister aimed to enhance their experience.

During the meeting, the interior ministry provided insights into visa facilities for Sikhs, the time required for visa processing, administrative aspects of the Kartarpur Corridor, and the annual festivals observed by Sikhs, as reported by PTI.

Prime Minister Kakar directed authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy for facilitating Sikh pilgrims who arrive via the Kartarpur Corridor or from other countries. This strategy aims to streamline and optimize the experience for all Sikh visitors, ensuring their religious and pilgrimage needs are met efficiently.