Imran to not contest PTI intra-party polls, Gohar Khan roped in as 'temporary arrangement'

As Islamabad High Court is set to hear Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeals against the Toshakhana case verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declared on Wednesday (Nov 29) that the ex-premiere would not be contesting intra-party polls set for December 2 until a final decision in the matter has been taken.

The court is scheduled to hear Khan's appeals against the Toshakhana case he is convicted in on Thursday (Nov 30). A verdict in the case earlier disqualified Imran Khan from contesting in elections.

PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar said Wednesday (Nov 29) clarified that Khan would not throw his hat in the intra-party polls.

Making another announcement, Zafar said that Barrister Gohar Khan had been nominated for the post in what he dubbed a “temporary arrangement".

Also Read | Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf taken to hospital after emergency: Report

Toshakhana case should not disqualify Imran: PTI

PTI member Zafar also vehemently defended Khan saying that not declaring Toshakhana gifts should not call for his disqualification from the elections.

Moreover, he also vowed that PTI will be vigilant over any possible “illegal or unconstitutional” step by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pertaining to the party symbol or in connection to any decision over the fate of candidates' nominations.

The comments came days after a warning by the poll body to PTI which cautioned that the bat elections symbol will be taken away in case the intra-polls are not held within a timeframe of three weeks.

Pakistan's election commission disqualified Khan for 5 years on August 8, 2023, for selling state gifts when he held the position of prime minister.

The sentence was suspended on August 29, 2023 however at the time Khan's legal aide said that a final decision is yet to be taken. This was again clarified by Zafar who spoke to media personnel outside the ECP office.

While quoting Imran, who is in Attock district jail in Pakistan's Punjab Province, Zafar said that the former premier did not want to give the ECP any “excuse” for not giving the party the bat symbol or on being an obstruction in nomination of candidates, Dawn reported.

Watch | How is France planning to create the “first tobacco-free generation” by 2032? × “The public is with us. We will win the elections when they happen. I want to take part in the general election. Intra-party polls hold no meaning for me. I want that the Toshkahana case is decided as soon as possible. When it is decided, I will contest intra-party polls as chairman,” Zafar reportedly said while quoting Imran.

It is worth noting that Imran is in consonance with the decision. This is reflected in comments by Zafar who said that Khan was the one who asked the party to hold intra-party polls. Now, a decision lies with the party seniors, Zafar said.