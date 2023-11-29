Disturbing trend: In 2022, more people than ever died by suicide in the United States

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised

Last year, a staggering number of people — more than ever — died by suicide in the United States. As per provisional data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), figures dating back to at least 1941 revealed that in 2022, the highest-ever number of people killed themselves in the US.

Disturbing trend

In 2022, there was a disturbing trend of suicide. At least 49,449 lives were lost due to intentional self-harm. This means there were more than 14 suicidal deaths for every 100,000 people.

This is a three per cent increase of the 2021 numbers — 48,183 suicides.

Compared to women (5.9 per cent), men were four times more likely to kill themselves at 23.1 per cent. However, for women, suicide rates, especially for those aged 25 and older, saw an increase. Overall, the rate of suicides in women increased by four per cent, while for men the increase was half at two per cent.

The data found that there was a significant increase in suicides by people over 35 years of age. The rate was highest for people aged 75 and older.

Overall, the 49,449 suicides were "the highest number ever recorded in the United States," as per the CDC.

However, the organisation adds that "The 2022 final number of suicides is likely to be higher as additional death certificates with pending causes of death may be determined to be suicides."

Suicides and the US

As per the report, in the US, suicides have risen "almost steadily" during the 21st century. Both males and females, across nearly every age and race and Hispanic-origin group, experienced the increase.

Owing to the disturbing trend, the US Surgeon General, in 2021, issued a call to action on a national strategy for suicide

prevention as well as an advisory for youth mental health.

CNN citing a separate analysis of provisional CDC data by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions reports that in the year 2022, suicides by firearms reached a record high.

As per the analysis, "the nation's overall gun suicide rate increased 1.6 per cent, reaching an all-time high".

"Gun suicides continued to reach all-time highs, increasing 1.6% from a previous record in 2021; 26,993 people died by gun suicide in 2022. While the increase in gun homicides has gained public awareness, less attention has been paid to the growing epidemic of gun suicides – which historically make up the majority of gun deaths. The gun suicide rate has steadily increased, nearly uninterrupted, since 2006. In 2021, it reached the highest levels since the CDC began recording such data in 1968; and this past year, in 2022, it surpassed that record. "

(With inputs from agencies)